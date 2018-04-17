KPT asked to submit detail God report on SAPTL accident

Special Correspondent

National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs has directed the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to submit a detail report into SAPTL accident.

The 42nd meeting of Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs has taken place in KPT Head Office here on Monday.

The Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar has explained the Committee members about the accident and the Standing Committee members were informed that KPT has formulated a committee to investigate the matter and soon its findings will be submitted. Chairman Standing Committee, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has directed to take action against all who were in negligence.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Standing Committee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah which was attended by members including, Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Shaheen Shafiq, Romina Khurshid Akam, Khalil George, Lal Chand Malhi, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and the Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.The Standing Committee members showed satisfaction on the approach and appreciated the vision of Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar in resolving encroachment matters amicably while engaging the Sindh Government side by side KPT.