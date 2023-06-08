KP’s merged districts’ uplift top priority: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to include special development projects in the upcoming budget for merged districts of KP.

The prime minister made the assurance during a meeting with Members of National Assembly from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaludin were part of the delegation which called on the prime minister, while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that uplift of people of the area was top priority of the incumbent government.

Welcoming their recommendation, PM Shehbaz said that after due consultation, the relevant authorities should include the proposals in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24.