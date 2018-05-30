KP’s FS&HA seizes tonnes of substandard meat

Mardan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Hilal Authority (FS&HA) here on Tuesday seized tones of substandard minced meat and arrested the accused butcher. According to police, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Muhammad Usman raided a suspected butcher shop wherein 400 kilogram of substandard minced meat smuggled from India was seized and took the butcher into custody.

The butcher was presented before magistrate who sent him to jail for 30 days under relevant laws. The butcher added artificial colour liver and hearts of animals to give it fresh look. The food authority also confiscated hundreds of kilogram substandard meat few days ago from the same locality. The DC appreciating the performance of food authority had assumed full cooperation from district management. He said all efforts would be made to ensure hygienic food and meat to the consumers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed five food points and imposed Rs 160,000 fine on many other food outlets on violations of the PFA guidelines. The PFA food safety teams conducted raids in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and their suburban areas. In Multan, the PFA sealed Waseem Pan shop and drink corner at Qadirpur Raan for selling ‘Gukta’, a soda water point in Muzaffargarh on charge of using rust-hit machinery and poor cleanliness, Rehmani bakers and a Pan shop in Rahim Yar Khan.

Moreover, many food points in Multan and its suburbs were burdened with Rs 56,000 fine while another Rs 104,000 fine was imposed on food points in DG Khan.—APP