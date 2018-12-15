KP’s 100-day plan to serve as roadmap for next five years

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Finance Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) Salim Khan Jhagra here Friday unveiled the salient features of first 100 days performance of PTI Govt and maintained that inclusive reforms and projects were chalked out for next five years that after completion would change destiny of people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan besides Provincial Ministers, advisors and others officials were briefed by the Finance Minister during a special function about 100 days performance of KP Govt at Nishtar Hall.

Briefing the Prime Minister about achievements of KP Govt in its first 100 days, Finance Minister Salim Khan Jhagra said mega projects were launched in KP including Peshawar with main focus on socio-economic empowerment of masses, strengthening of public sector departments, development of transport sector, construction of bus rapid projects, uplift of sports, education, health, agriculture and boosting economy of the province.

He said Govt has chalked out a comprehensive plan under which significant improvements would be brought at LG system.

As per plan, Nazim at tehsil level would be elected directly, saying decisions are making easy with strong political mandate which PTI Govt was enjoying in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Mega projects for Peshawar was launched and mega BRT project after completion would reshape transport sector in provincial capital besides Swat expressway would open Malakand division for tourism.

He said KP has a huge potential for tourism and 20 new tourism sites were identified and would be developed on modern lines to earn valuable exchange for national kitty.

“KP would be made tourists capital of Pakistan” he said, adding tourism sector would be our flagship project in next five years. An inclusive policy for tourism promotion has been prepared by PTI Govt during first 100 days plan and implementation on it was started.

Political, economic and business activities had increased in KP after improvement of law and order situation due to effective security policies Govt and sacrifices of officials of law enforcement agencies.

Share on: WhatsApp