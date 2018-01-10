KPOGCL, LMKR to benefit students with innovative energy technologies

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KPOGCL and LMK Recourses would benefit the students in Energy Management and Sustainability (MSEMS) jointly initiated by KPOGCL and University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar at US-Pakistan Centre of Advanced Studies-Energy. It would bring multiplier effects on development of energy sector of our country especially in KP.

The chairman of LMK Recourses Atif Rais Khan accompanied by CEO KPOGCL Mr Raziuddin visited UET Peshawar and attended a seminar participated by more than 150 students including girls and Professors held at UET Peshawar.

Chairman &CEO, LMK Resources (Pakistan) Atif Rais Khan gave an inspirational, illuminating and enlightening address to the students of MS in Energy Management and Sustainability (MSEMS) on Strategic Planning & Company Vision.

Khan is a visionary icon in the oil & gas exploration sector and LMKR is one of the few Pakistani companies with presence in some 13 countries with software being used in more than 60 countries by over 1200 oil & gas exploration and services companies.

He emphasized on human resource development mentioning launching of MS Energy Management program by UET Peshawar and KPOGCL to create managers who can construct and manage mega energy projects. He endorsed this high level Master’s Degree Program initiated jointly by UET, Peshawar & KPOGCL at US-Pakistan Center of Advanced Studies-Energy (UPCAS-E). He appreciated the collective efforts of Vice Chancellor UET, CEO, KPOGCL& Founder Director USPCAS-E, Dr. Najeebullah for successfully launching this important educational program.

Atif Khan said, that to cater the energy needs, industry needs qualified professionals. Therefore. MSEMS program strengthens the alliance between industry and academia in the energy sector and will help create robust business partnerships between organizations and institutes. Atif emphasized on Entrepreneurship and expecting the future managers and entrepreneurs from this pool, coming up with innovation, creativity in technology and management of resources.