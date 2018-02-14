KPOGCL engages CRI Group’s anti-bribery certification

Islamabad

Corporate Research and Investigations Private Ltd. (CRI Group) announced that KPOGCL, a nascent oil and gas exploration and production corporation in Pakistan, has engaged its CRI Certification services to achieve the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard certification.

London-based CRI Group is a global provider of Integrity Due Diligence, Employment Background Screening, Third-Party Risk Management and Compliance and Other Professional Investigative Research services. In 2016, the company launched its Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Center of Excellence (ABAC® CoE) to offer CRI Certification and expert training in programs including 3PRM-Certified™ and 3PRM-Qualified™.

KPOGCL is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, the provincial holding company established in 2013 to make KP self-sufficient by discovering indigenous resources in the province. Raziuddin Razi, CEO of KPOGCL, said that engaging in ISO 37001:2016 ABMS Certification helps the organization provide “full confidence to its partners and shareholders, i.e., the government of KP, Pakistan.”

Razi said that KPOGCL “is in a relentless pursuit to bring the hidden treasures for the comfort of the masses and value for its shareholders. It has opened avenues of investment for international and national companies because it enjoys a great rapport with the business community as a competent and truthful entity.”

“KPOGCL’s journey to the London Stock Exchange via the Karachi Stock Exchange and AIM shall need milestones, such as ISO 37001,” Razi said.

“The investors and business partners can fully rely on our merit and excellence, and ISO 37001 shall certify these characteristics of ours.”

The newly established ISO 37001 standards is designed to help global organizations implement an anti-bribery management system. The standard specifies a series of measures required by the organization to prevent, detect and address bribery, and provides guidance relative to that implementation. —PR