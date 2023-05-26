KPK summer vacations 2023

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa has announced summer vacations for all educational institutions in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Education Department announced that summer vacations in KP primary schools will start on June 15, 2023, and will end on August 31, 2023.

After the notification, all public and private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed till August 31, 2023.

Earlier this week, Punjab announced summer vacations in all government and private schools across the region. Punjab Secretary of School Education announced the summer break for juniors, saying summer vacation will start on June 6 and will continue till August 20.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced the summer holidays for private schools. A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated the holidays will start from June 15-August 14, 2023.