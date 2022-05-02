KPK, parts of Balochistan celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today

Peshawar: After the zonal body of the Ruet-Hilal Committee in Peshawar announced the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today with religious zeal and fervour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some parts of Balochistan.

The news was announced in a tweet by Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Information Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday.

Announcing the decision regarding the moon of Shawwal Al-Mukarram, Barrister Saif said that 130 pieces of evidence of the Shawwal moon sighting were received from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In line with the received evidence, he added, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government “decided to officially celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2.”

شوال المکرم کے چاند سے متعلق اہم فیصلہ خیبرپختونخوا کے مختلف علاقوں سے شوال المکرم کا چاند دیکھنے کی 130 شہادتیں موصول ہوئی. خیبرپختونخوا حکومت نے پیر 2 مئی کو سرکاری طور پر عیدالفطر منانے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے.کل صوبے بھر میں عیدالفطر مذہبی جوش و جذبے سے منائی جائیگی۔

سب کو عید مبارک — Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif (@SenatorSaif) May 1, 2022