Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Kashmir Peace Institute Secretary-General Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has expressed his sense of deep shock over the death of former Air Chief M Asghar Khan who passed away on Saturday in Abbottabad.

Paying homage to the late Air Chief Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that Air Marshal Asghr Khan was the architect of Pakistan Air Force; his air defense of Pakistan is remarkable history. He stands stalwart in the line of Air Chiefs of the world.