KPI hails OIC stance: Kashmir struggle has no truck with terror

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Kashmir Peace Institute Secretary General Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has fervently hailed the Kashmir stance of the Organization of Islamic Conference reiterated in its Abidjan meeting on Monday that Kashmir struggle has no link with terror. It is a just struggle of Kashmiris aimed at achieving their birth right to self-determine their political future as per United Nations Kashmir rulings. UN says Kashmir dispute be settled via fair international plebiscite.

In his welcoming statement the Secretary General (SG) said that India herself created Kashmir dispute, took it to the UN Security Council and got it registered there on January 1st, 1948, and got back the answer of the Security Council that Kashmir be settled through open international plebiscite to give the chance to the Kashmiri to express their will.

All international fora who are well versed in Kashmir dispute and how India denies Kashmiris right to self-determination, support the cause of Kashmir. European Union parliament’s team had discovered 24,000 unmarked graves in Kashmir where Kashmiri youth bodies were found dumped.

The KPI Secretary General thanked the Secretary General of the United Nations Mr Antonio Guterres for voicing twice support to solve the Kashmir dispute. In fact Kashmir unsolved is the liability of the UN, he added.

KPI SG reiterated his call to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to visit Kashmir and feel the pulse and hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir besides seeing the situation of Kashmir turned into a big garrison by India by posting over 700,000 military and paramilitary and other informal forces. Kashmir is Asia’s most dangerous dispute. The region of Jammu and Kashmir is surrounded by three nuclear powers – Pakistan, China and India. Its sensitivity must be acknowledged, he demanded.