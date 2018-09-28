KPI demands UNSC Kashmir rulings implementation committee

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Al-Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has appealed Thursday to the Secretary General of the United Nations Security Council Mr Antonio Guterres to appoint urgently UNSC Kashmir Implementation Committee to carry out the UN-approved mandate for settlement of Kashmir dispute.

Talking to Kashmiri youth here the Secretary-General observed that the basic onus of resolving 70-year old Kashmir dispute lies on the shoulders of the UN Security Council whose two historic resolutions on Kashmir – of August 13, 1948 and of Jan. 5, 1949 – are awaiting implementation.

The non-implementation is causing death and destruction of Kashmiri people in the dispute region. Since 1948 over 800,000 Kashmiris have been massacred in the conflicted state of J&K.

He suggested that the running UN General Assembly session must pass a joint resolution to appoint a Security Council Kashmir Resolutions Implementation Committee to ensure stable peace in South Asia. Kashmiris, he observed, are willing to cooperate with the Committee as they are the direct affectees of the unresolved dispute.

They have lost properties and values worth billions of rupees because of the non-settlement of this bloodied dispute.

He urged upon the in-session UN General Assembly today arrange urgent meeting of the two disputants – Pakistan and India pressing them for implementation of Kashmir roadmap given by the UN SC vide its above referred resolutions.

