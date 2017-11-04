KPI condoles Dina Wadia’s demise

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Kashmir Peace Institute Secretary-General Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has prayerfully condoled the sad demise of daughter of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah terming it a great generation loss.

In its condolence prayers here on Friday the KPI [Kashmir Peace Institute] has said that Quaid’s family members are great source of inspiration for the nation. They remind of the supreme struggle waged by the Quaid for a separate homeland of Muslims and other minorities in South Asia.

KPI Secretary-General demanded publication of directory of Quaid’s family members so that each coming generation is inspired by their sobre role in the Pakistan Movement – a historic struggle aginst two joint foes – Indian Congress and the British Overlordship.

The KPI prayed for the uplift of the soul and the deceased daughter of M.A. Jinnah.Quaid-e-Azam had last visited Jammu and Kashmir from May 29 144 to July 27, 1944, had met the Kashmiri figures in Srinagar inluding Sh Abdullah and Ch Ghulam Abbas.