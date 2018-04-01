KPFA to regulate food business

Peshawar

Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Riaz Khan Mahsud has expressed satisfaction over the activities being kicked off across the province and said that the Authority is to serve general public by safeguarding them from unsafe and unhygienic food.

Upon the special directives of DG Riaz Khan Mahsud, teams of the Food Authority carried different operations across the province said the spokesman on Saturday. Abbottabad team led by Assistant Director Adeel Numan, visited different markets and imposed a fine of 3,25000 rupees against a well-known bakery Shop violating the rules of the Authority.

On the other hand, Assistant Directors, Aneela Mahboob and Saira Nisar stepped into Hayatabad in sake of checking shopping and mega malls and imposed a fine of eighty-five thousand rupees against Hyper Mall, Wadud Son’s and D Watson who were also violating the government rules.

Similarly, in Kohat under the supper vision of Deputy Director, Kamran Yousafzai, Food authority team carried out an operation against the adulterated milk and poured hundreds of liters of adulterated milk. The team also sealed an ice-cream factory over loose standards.—APP