KPFA seizes rotten eggs, china salt, fake beverages

Staff Reporter Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) seized thousands of rotten eggs and arrested an accused, seized thousands of kilogram china salt and thousands of litres fake beverages during various actions in different districts of the province on Friday.

According to details, the KPFA during an action in Kalu Banda area of Kohat seized 40,000 rotten eggs from a truck which were being supplied to confectionaries and arrested the accused.

During a raid on a godown near Haji Camp Adda in Peshawar, the Authority recovered 2000 kilogram china salt.

The KPFA seized over 10,000 litres fake beverages and sealed two distribution centres besides imposing fine on them.

Three thousand litres of fake beverages were recovered from godown in tehsil Addazai in Lower Dir.