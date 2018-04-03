KPFA seals ghee mill, fined food outlets

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed a vegetable ghee mills and charged various food outlets and educational institutes of Rs 4,10,000 here on Monday. Teams of KP Food Authority raided at Hayatabad sealed Sohail vegetable ghee mills was found in sever violation of KP food safety and various other food outlets and educational institutes of Rs 410000.

In Kohat under the supervision of Deputy Diroctor Kamran Yousafzai food authority team checked two ice-cream factories and imposed a fine of 80000 over violation of the safety standards set under the KP food Safety act 2014. Abbottabad office also continues in full swing where improvement notices were served to 11 educational institutions while canteen of Jinnah International Hospital Abbottabad and Women Medical College were collectively charged rupees 50,000 over selling expired items and unhygienic conditions.

Dera Ismail Khan team Inspected several schools and colleges. The team also issued improvement notice to school upon unhygienic condition. The team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Asif met with Sohan Halwa Association. The team imposed fine of rupees 25000 on Gulshan Bakers over violating the law.

Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali also carried out operations in Mardan and visited Sweet and Bakery where they found unhygienic condition, substandard colors and flavors and loose coconut having fungus hence fined 20,000 fined. Similarly, Bannu Office recovered one lac fifty thousand rupees in terms of imposition of fine on different food handlers and restaurants.