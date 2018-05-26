KPFA raids 42 shops, confiscates 4,000kg banned items

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) raided at least 42 shops of meat seller, chicken shops, fruit and vegetable shops, general stores, bakeries and sweet shops, milk sellers at Harno (Galiyat) and Sherwan and had confiscated at least 4,000 kg substandard and banned items with seizer of at least 60 kg rotten fruits and vegetables and had destroyed 1,000 Ltr adultered milk for which warnings were also issued to the owner of shopkeepers and hotel owners for un-hygienic conditions of their kitchens and wash rooms.

Among the seized goods, there were expired items of jam, milk, juices, substandard popcorns and chips of banned factories.

Notices were served on all and they were told to improve the hygienic conditions with removal of substandard and outdated stock from the shops and to follow the guidelines of KPK Food Authority rules and regulations otherwise heavy fines will be imposed with imprisonment says official of the Abbottabad Food Authority.