KPFA fines Rs1.3m on ghee mills

Peshawar

On the special directives of Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud on Tuesday KP Food authority imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on Ghee mills situated in Tehsil Dargai of District Malakand over bad hygiene conditions and misleading information. He added that the ghee mills were labeling the product that it includes vitamin A and D, while on checking no such mechanism was found that ghee being produced included the mentioned vitamins. “The ghee mills production and processing was not satisfactory and was unhygienic.

The mills include Taj Ghee, Waseem Sharif and Laal Ghee Mills. These mills, though have deposited the mentioned fine but any of the mill would not be allowed to start production until and unless comply with food safety standards” Spokesperson Attaullah Khan added. He said that it was a clear indication for all the food associated factories that DG Riaz Khan Mahsud was pursuing zero tolerance policy for such ghee mills and the authority would continue its operations till the food outlets and factories meet the required standards and achieve the satisfaction of KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.

He said that the authority was working independently and all the assistant directors and food safety officers were addressing the complaints they received via social media and complaint management system.

He also added that the authority mission is to improve and regulate food business across the KP but on the other hand no compromise would be made on people’s health. He said the food authority also sealed a cantetn in Sarhad University over non-compliance with improvement notice and many expired items were found.

The Canteen was already given an improvement notice to improve its food safety standards but the administration took it for granted and we sealed it. The same goes for all those outlets whosoever is violating the law” Khan maintained. Spokesperson also told that a grand operation in Peshawar against the food related industries is expected to be carried out in next week under the zero-tolerance policy. So, it is an announcement for all the industrialist to get ready for to face the music.—APP