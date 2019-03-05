KPFA bans sale of unpacked spices

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on the recommendation of Scientific Committee has announced imposition of ban on sale of unpacked spices in the market from March 20. Director General KP Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud urged spices dealers to adopt the technology and to introduce packing before the crackdown starts.

He furthered that unpacked spices are injurious to health and may cause variety of diseases. He also added that last year the authority’s scientific committee suggested the ban and proposed one-year grace period for to transform existing businesses to the approved mechanism. He strictly warned the business owners and dealers to introduce packing to improve quality of their products. Director Technical KP Food Authority Dr Abdul Sattar Shah revealed that loose spices may contain Aflatoxin which causes cancer.

He added that unpacked spices cannot be traced in case of any complaint. He technically suggested that packing is the only solution to stop weather impact over the product.

