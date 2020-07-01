KPESE uploads grade 1-10 courses videos on website

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education (KPESE) department has uploaded videos of courses for students of Grade 1 to 10 in English and local languages with a view to save precious time of students during lockdown situation.

According to official communiqué issued here Tuesday a total 170 videos have been uploaded so far while more are in process of uploading, adding that on the directions of Education Minister Akbar Ayub, Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the online data is being updated on daily basis for facilitation of students.

It said that the videos of General Math, Biology, Chemistry and General Knowledge subjects have been uploaded on KPK learning portal in addition to the online classes.