KPCSW says no misuse of funds

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) has strongly condemned and rebutted a news item appearing in a local Urdu daily that the Commission has violated the rules of transparency in usage of funds

Ms Neelum Toru, the Chairperson and Members of KPCSW in a joint statement on Friday lamented that the report published in Daily Mashiq Peshawar was based on wrong facts reporting that the Commission failed to release funding to NGOs in eleven districts adding the Commission has neither mandate nor power to grant funding to NGOs. Similarly the budget figures quoted also do not represent the factual picture and the Commission has already responded to all audit related queries to Directorate of Social Welfare.

The KPCSW management warned that the Newspaper’s story was meant to eroding public trust and is tantamount to damaging its reputation by resorting to reporting on unfounded facts and attempting to undermine KPCSW that has been striving for improvements in the status of women and girls across the province.

