KPCSW organizes consultative meeting

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) organized a consultative meeting for sharing 5 years strategic plan of the commission with stakeholders in Peshawar on Wednesday. The session commenced with the presentation of a detailed strategic plan of KPCSW followed by detailed discussions and strong recommendations by the participants referring to the Plan. “We appreciate stakeholder’s active involvement and equal participation in reviewing our upcoming strategic Plan”, Chairperson KPCSW, Ms. Neelum Toru commented during the session.

“KPCSW has taken an initiative by involving different departments of government at a platform where we can share our ideas and practices to enhance gender mainstreaming”, Mr. Muhammad Siddique, Program Manager, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Said. Led by chairperson KPCSW and attended by board members of KPCSW, the event also witnessed attendance by different departments of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

