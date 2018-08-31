KPCSW concerned over rising incidents of suicides in Chitral

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Expressing grave concern over the rising incidents of suicides in Chitral district, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) has strongly condemned Tuesday’s incident in which a young girl in Chitral committed suicide.

‘The increase in rate of suicide among young women in Chitral should be addressed with due sensitivity’, Ms Neelam Toru, chairperson KPCSW said in a statement.

Ms Neelam lamented that the tendency of suicide in young and unmarried girls in Chitral has recorded alarming increase during the last couple of years and the Commission was actively looking to work on establishing an evidence base to explore the underlying causes and factors of this issue in order to formulate a response and prevention strategy for the vulnerable community.

