KPC office bearers call on Wahab

Staff Reporter

Newly elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club called on Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office on Friday.

Newly Elected Joint Secretary Karachi Press Club Hanif Akbar, Treasurer Raja Kamran and members of the Press Club governing body Waheed Rajpar, Saeed Sarbazi, Shazia Hassan, Shoaib Jutt, Atiq- U-Rehman and Arshad Bhatti briefed Advisor Information on issues of journalists particularly matters related to residential scheme.

On the occasion Advisor Information assured them that all the issues of journalists would be resolved.

He said that PPP believed in democracy and services to people and always raised voice for the rights of journalists and defended them in every difficult time.

He said that Karachi Press Club has a unique stature which fought against dictatorial regimes and stood with the democratic forces.

He hoped that Karachi Press Club would continue its legacy.

