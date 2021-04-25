KPC awards 30 female journos for noteworthy contribution

To acknowledge noteworthy contribution in media industry and to encourage the female journalists, Karachi Press Club has given awards to over 30 female members of the KPC.

The award ceremony was held at KPC the other day while the life time achievement award was delivered to senior journalist MusaratJabeen at her home.

The female journalists who received the award for noteworthy contribution included Ghazala Aziz, KhalidaHaq, RizwanaNaqvi, Zarnageen Ghatala, Syeda Shahla Hasan Rizvi, Fatima Saleem, Beena Khan, Seema Shafi, Mona Siddiqui, Mahim Maher, Rabab Ibrahim, Maria Ismail, NusratZehra, IshratJehan, Sidra Dar, Moniza Inam, MunazzaZuberi, Uneeba Waqar, Faryal Arif, Afshan Subohi, AsmatZubair,FaryalRasheed, Asifa Idrees, Munazza Siddiqui, Nadira Mushtaq , NazishAiyaz, Malka Afroz Rohila and AsmatSabir.

In the category of emerging talent in journalism awards were given to SanoberShaikh, KulsoomJahan, SanoviaChaudhry and KashmalaNajeeb.

Addressing at the occasion as chief guest PML Functional’smember Sindh Assembly NusratSaharAbbasi felicitated the female journalists and stated that female journalists like other professions has earned a good name by their hard work, determination and commitment in the challenging field of journalism.

PTI’s MPA Dr. Seema Zia felicitated KPC for organizing such an event and said that journalism particularly the reporting was a difficult profession but women with their commitment and capability of facing challenges proven their mettle. “The hard work of female reporters really inspires me”, she added.

President KPC FazilJameeli highlighted the important role of female in the media and said that Karachi Press club extends honour and importance to female journalists.

“There was a time when female journalists were limited only to magazines but now they had assumed different roles.