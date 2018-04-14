KPA against rolling back of 18 Amend

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KPA) has through a resolution passed unanimously called for the concerted efforts to prevent what it said the possible rolling back of the 18th amendment and ensure its implementation in letter and spirits. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that met with the Speaker Asad Qaisar in chair on Friday unanimously passed a resolution against the possible rolling back of the 18th Amendment and called for concerted efforts to prevent this from happening. The house demanded 18th amendment be implemented in letter and spirit.

During the assembly session, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Fakhar Azam Wazir tabled a resolution against the possible roll back of the 18th amendment. The house unanimously passed the resolution which demanded completed implementation of the 18th amendment.Members of the KP Assembly expressed the apprehensions that certain forces were out to see the seminal 18th Amendment rolled back. They feared that some kind of conspiracy is being hatched in the ‘center’ to take back the provincial autonomy by abolishing the 18th Amendment. “A conspiracy is under way in the center to abolish the 18th Amendment,” Azam stated.

The resolution was put before the house which was passed unanimously.

The Assembly passed yet another resolution condemning the brutal killing of children in Kunduz, Afghanistan in the US led forces air strikes.

The resolution was moved by Fakhr-e-Azam Wazir of Pakistan People’s Party as the house condemned the brutal act on part of the coalition forces operating in troubled Afghanistan