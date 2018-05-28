KP withdraws Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker CM

PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has withdrawn the name of businessman Manzoor Afridi for caretaker chief minister after the Opposition said it was not happy with the name.

Afridi is the brother of PTI senator Ayub Afridi and the uncle of Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.

Nawaz Sharif criticised the choice, saying that naming him was akin to putting the cat in charge of the milk. He said that the PML-N had recommended better names than the ones that had come from the KP government and PTI.

Now Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will go back into discussions for a new name, Information Minister Shaukhat Yousafzai announced.

The caretaker chief minister will see the set-up through the elections scheduled for July 25.

According to KP government spokesman Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, new name will be finalized until tonight.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman, in a third round of meeting, had reached a consensus on the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi’s son Manzoor Afridi.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly is set to dissolve today however, KP CM Pervez Khattak will continue to perform his duties till the interim CM takes oath.

It is to be mentioned here that first session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held on May 29, 2013 when the outgoing speaker administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly.

The chief minister is also said to have held consultations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief over the caretaker set-up.