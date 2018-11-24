KP trained over 9000 students on digital skills: Bangash

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Kamran Khan Bangash said the provincial government has trained over 9000 students from various universities of KP on digital skills to meet the challenge of day-to-day developing technologies proliferation in the world. Speaking at the occasion of a seminar organized by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) under its initiative ‘Youth Volunteerism and ICT 4Governanace’, he said that KP government‘s cabinet has achieved a landmark by approving its Digital Policy 2018-23. The policy has been formed keeping in view the needs and challenges to be faced by the province owing to the information technology requirements and skill development.

He said e-governance mechanism is not a one sided operation rather both the government and public has to collaborate to take initiatives for the successful implementation. It involves motivation and enforcement at all the levels to bring digitalization in the administrative process that would also help to strengthen democratic norms in the country, he added. He informed that KP was leading other provinces in the digitalization of the administrative departments whereas a citizens’ portal was also in the pipeline.

