KP tobacco farmers threaten protest over ‘Sin Tax’

Tobacco farmers from different regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have criticized proposed “Sin tax” on tobacco and threatened to protest in whole province, if government implements this controversial insulting proposal. Addressing the press conference at Peshawar Press Club, representatives of tobacco farmers said that tobacco crop is one of the major crops in KPK and bread and butter of thousands of people are directly and indirectly attached with this sector.

They criticized federal health ministry for proposing new tax on tobacco called as “Gunnah Tax” or “Sin Tax” and termed this controversial insulting proposal only to please few international NGOs without keeping in mind the critical importance of tobacco crop for the poor farmers of KPK. They further added that it is a conspiracy against elected government to give negative image among public and especially farmers of KPK.

Tobacco farmer’s representatives included Rustam Khan, Professor Hamid ur Rehman, Anwar Sher, Abdul Salam, Shahid Zubair, Zubair Muhammad, Babar Khan, Sajid Khan. Fazal Qadir, Khan Muhammad,Tariq Sial, Naqeeb Khan, Shad Khan from Manshera, Buner, Swabi, Charsada and Mardan. Farmer representatives told media that 75000 farmers are directly attached to tobacco cultivation and almost 240,000 people are directly and indirectly financially dependent on this crop. More than 85%% of tobacco crop being harvested in KPK and the farmers are harvesting this crop for last many decades.

