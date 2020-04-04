KP to recruit doctors on war footings Public holidays, closure of markets extended for a week in KP

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet here on Friday approved a policy for recruiting doctors on war footings in the wake of coronavirus in the province. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan presided over the meeting. Later, briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet sanctioned additional funds to hospitals. The adviser said two thousand doctors have already been recruited on emergency basis. Similarly, coronavirus testing capacity of major public sector hospitals are being increased besides extending the facilities to Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Mardan. Ajmal Wazir said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the province. He said a relief package of six thousand rupees will be given to 2.1 million deserving families of the province for three months. The adviser said the government was taking all possible measure for the security and safety of the people. A special meeting of provincial cabinet held here Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review latest situation of corona across the province, unanimously decided to extend the public holidays and closure of markets for further one week starting from the coming Sunday. The cabinet was briefed about the latest corona updates, preventive measures and other steps taken by the provincial government to cope with covid19 and matters related to wheat procurement for the upcoming season. Regarding the latest position of procurement of essential medical equipment for the treatment of Corona patients and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline health workers, the cabinet was told that up till now the health department had made a total procurement worth Rs 1.5 billion including ventilators, surgical masks, N-95 Masks and other essential items while more procurement was in pipeline.