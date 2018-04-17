KP to recruit 2800 SPU cops to protect CPEC projects, Chinese

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to recruit around 2800 security personnel for Special Protection Unit (CPU) KP raised to protect multibillions dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and Chinese nationals, who are working in different areas of the province.

A senior official in Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP told APP on Monday that KP Government has recently approved a proposal of recruiting around 2800 policemen for SPU KP with a special mandate to safeguard CPEC related projects and its routes besides Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The official said around 22462 security personnel drawn from police force and other law enforcement agencies were already inducted in SPU while about 2800 would soon join them for which their recruitment process will commence soon.

The force would consist of around 5,262 security personnel against whom strong 2462 cops were already drawn from police and other formations of law enforcement agencies in the first phase while about 2800 be directly recruited in second phase. The new security personnel after selection would be deployed in all those areas of province, where the CPEC projects are being executed and Chinese nationals were performing duties freely. Various issues related to allocation of funds for newly recruited security personnel for payment of their salaries.—APP