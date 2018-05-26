KP to purchase 0.3m ton wheat

Peshawar

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that Food Department of the province will purchase 0.3 million ton wheat this year. The wheat will be procured from the local farmers directly. This was stated during a meeting of the delegation of the association with Senior Vice President (SVP), Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Mohammad Naeem Butt here Thursday. During the meeting they discussed the industries problems. The meeting said that though the government had ruled out any compromise on the quality of the wheat. But, the District Food Controller in violation of the policy is purchase substandard, poor quality and injurious wheat on cheap price to earn illegal profit. They said that PFMA had repeatedly demanded the purchase of wheat through flour milling industry as they have to grind and provide quality flour to the people.—APP