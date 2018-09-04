KP to plant 2b saplings in next five years: PD

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will plant 2billion saplings of different species under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan during next five years in the province to offset the growing effects of climate change and global warming in the region.

Muhammad Tehmasip, Project Director (PD) BTAP told APP that under ‘Plant for Pakistan’, a target of planting of two billion plants were set for KP during next five years, which would be achieved with assistance of Forest Department, national and provincial organizations, farmers, NGOs and general public.

‘We have started planning for this gigantic task and the experiences we have gained under Billions Trees Afforstration Project (BTAP) would immensely help us to plant additional two billion trees in KP in next five years,’ he maintained. Under Plant for Pakistan initiative, he said, 10 billion trees would be planted across the country in next five years.

To tackle the grave challenges of climate change and global warming, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a leading role by planting over one billion trees during last four years in the province; courtesy to PTI’s flagship BTAP that increased total forests covered area of KP to record 26.6percent during last four years.

Meanwhile, tree plantation drive kicked off in three districts including Jaffarabad, Chaghi and Khuzdar area of Balochistan under Plant for Pakistan Programme, initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Samundar Khan Khosa here on Monday conducted plantation campaign in Tehsil Suhbatpur and Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad district.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp