Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government will materialize all the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with Iran during the previous term of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He stated this while talking to the Iranian Counsel General Muhammad Baqir Baigi who called on him in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Mahmood Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has huge investment potential especially in tourism sector which needed to be explored.—INP

