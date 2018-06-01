KP to launch special training course for tourism promotion

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a special training course for the promotion of tourism in the province. A spokesman of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told that youth will be trained in tourism promotion and airline ticketing and reservation, Radio Pakistan reported. The aim of the training is to produce skilled manpower to handle tourists especially foreigners visiting tourist resorts in the province.

The 30th Joint Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia will be held on June 18. On the side line of joint meeting, two-day UNWTO Regional Seminar on Climate Change, Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism Development will be held from June 18-20 June, 2018.

The Joint meeting which is UNWTO´s principal annual event in the Asia-Pacific region will be attended by participants from UNWTO Member States, UNWTO Affiliate Members and international and regional organizations. Key topics this year will include: UNWTO´s Programme of Work for the Region, Tourism and Ethics, Conclusion of International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, Climate Change, Biodiversity & Sustainable Tourism Development, and other statutory issues related to the UNWTO Asia-Pacific Member States.

Summer season on its peak in Pakistan and like every year people think for trip to the northern areas, hundreds of domestic tourists are thronging.—APP