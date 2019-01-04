KP to launch Insaaf Emergency Cab Service to facilitate poor

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to launch Insaaf Emergency Cab Services in the province and newly merged districts to facilitate the poor people at their door step with quick and quality health services.

In this regard, a meeting of health department is officials was held, chaired by KP Health Minister, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan here at health secretariat Peshawar. During the meeting, different health related issues were discussed in details and several other decisions were also made. The meeting also decided to start Insaf Emergency Cab services at DHQs, THQs, RHCs and BHUs levels under which the emergency patients would be rushed to the hospitals, so as they may not face any problem in getting quick health services. Dr. Hisham Inamullah directed the concerned officials to make all necessary requirements practical in this regard. Health minister said Insaf Emergency Cab Services will benefit poor patients in remote areas of the province including merged districts.

The minister made it clear that there is no space for the corrupt and irresponsible people and government will take strict action against those who found responsible for any negligence. He reaffirmed to follow the reward and punishment system, so as the system could be put on right direction. All doctors and other staff should work sincerely and serve the poor patients who are coming to the government hospitals with the hope that they will be provided quickly and quality services, said the minister. He further explained that according to the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, they are trying to bring reforms in the health sector and the people will soon see visible change in coming days.

