KP to invest in green growth initiatives

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government would invest few billion rupees in green growth initiatives to install trillion rupees economy in the province. The green growth initiatives in different regions of the province including Malakand, Hazara division, newly merged districts and other parts of the province would have to be focused in the most beautiful and picturesque spots needing development on tourism lines. The provincial government would focus on the development and growth of productive sectors to be spearheaded by agriculture productivity and diversification of different agriculture related products and surface water resources would play a key role in this regard.

Reforestation and the exploitation of water resources would guide the overall economic growth of the province, he added. These views he expressed while addressing different events during his two day visit to district Swat.

The Chief Minister planted a sapling to mark the spring tree plantation drive in the province. Later he talked to the media and addressed a public gathering where he delivered motivational address to involve the community in the green growth initiatives.

Later He inaugurated an irrigation channel projects costing Rs. 92 crore could irrigate thousands of acre land for the area to bring a vast stretch of barren land under cultivation. Addressing these gatherings the Chief Minister called upon the people to be active participants in the drive for the green growth initiative which was not only in their interest but would be in the interest of coming generations . He appreciated the collective role of forest department, irrigation department and the sensitivity of our people to this national cause.

He announced a timber depot in Matta and declared UC Matta Khareri and surrounding areas as the game reserve belt where hunting, permit and all activities would be regulated and there would be nothing for free. The local would get employment through these initiatives and prosperity and development would come automatically in these areas.

