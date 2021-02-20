KP Govt to launch mobile App to prevent harassment in universities

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce a mobile app to prevent harassment in universities.

The paper checking procedure will also be changed, Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said Friday.

He has said that the establishment of universities is essential in view of the growing trend of higher education among the youth, but universities need to strengthen their internal systems and should be self-sustaining.

The Engineering University in Swat will set an example under the self-sustaining vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The University has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American University to provide an international standard learning environment at the university, which will provide technical assistance to the University and enable students from both universities to participate in each other’s academic activities, added the Special Assistant.—Agencies