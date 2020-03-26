KP to get 120 ventilators, 0.2mmasks soon

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagar Thursday said the provincial government in collaboration with World Bank was working to wipe out corona pandemic from the country. Talking to media persons here, he said Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) supported Economic Revitalizing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA project is financing purchase 120 ventilators and 200,000 masks to meet the demand of the province. ‘KP Health department and World Bank are working together to address the COVID-19 pandemic. More support from WB and others will follow.