KP to be mode polio free: Akbar

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Works and Communications, Akbar Ayub khan has said that KP CM reiterated the government’s commitment to make the province polio free, while the work on such issue was being launched in the province with letter and spirit, Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen, Akbar Ayub Khan went on to say that a delegation led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Khan within the ambit of province that all available resources will be utilized to completely eradicate polio from the entire province.

