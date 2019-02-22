KP to be introduced as tourism brand to world: Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan Thursday says as promotion of tourism in the merged districts are the top priorities of the government the concerned authorities to make a comprehensive plan for the promotion of tourism in the province especially tribal districts.

Tourism force will be established for the security of tourists, he said while talking to media. Mahmood Khan directed for identification of new tourist resorts and acquisition of land for this purpose. He said concerted efforts would be made to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists and visitors to the province.

He said that basic facilities would also be provided to the tourist resorts across the province and infrastructure would be developed to boost local tourism. The Tourism Department has taken a number of steps for the revival of tourism to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the province, he added. CM said that revival of scenic places, refurbishment and renovation of archaeological.

