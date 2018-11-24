KP to achieve two billion trees plantation target

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Billion tree Tsunami plantation project would be completed in KP through a comprehensive planning and the target of two billion trees plantation would be achieved in the Khyber Phaktunkhawa province with the cooperation of civil society. This was stated by the District Forest Officer Gallies Sardar Saleem while briefing the employees about the planning for the tree plantation in the district.

He further said the environment of Abbottabad and surrounding areas is suitable for tree plantation and they would also established nurseries to provide sapling for plantation in the area.

Sardar Saeed while quoting a foreign news channel said Pakistan has achieved the target of one billion tree plantation within the shortest time ever in the world.

