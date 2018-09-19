KP steps up efforts to implement PM vision for food services to all

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has accelerated efforts to increase wheat and others agricultural crops production in the province to provide quality food, vegetable and fruits services to all as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In an exclusive interview with APP, Provincial Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi said on Tuesday the Provincial Government has formulated a comprehensive policy to increase wheat and other agricultural production by giving special incentives to growers and farmers to cater food requirements of an ever-growing population.

‘We will construct new godwons for wheat’s storage on need basis in districts while storage capacity of the already existing godwons would be expanded in next five years,’ he told APP. Under the policy, he said, Government would purchase wheat stock directly from growers to provide them full economic and financial benefits. He said any farmer or grower producing at least 500 tons wheat would take benefit from this policy and would get maximum profit compare to open market.

This policy would help end commission culture and role of middle man and all growers would get direct financial benefits under this policy prepared by previous PTI Govt after consultation with all stakeholders. The Food Minister said KP Government would take a lead role by capitalizing on the quality works made by the former PTI Government to take food sector to a new heights under PM’s vision for quality ‘food for all.’

‘The total wheat’s demand of KP is about 42lakh ton whereas the province’s own production is around 12lakh ton,’ the Minister said, adding around four lakh ton are being purchased from open markets annually to meet people’s requirements. ‘The shortages of wheat in KP are being fulfilled from open markets and give it to people on subsidize rate.’ The overall capacity of godwon would be enhanced from 4.5lakh ton to six lakh ton in next five years, whereas godwons at Bisham in Shangla and Dir Lower Districts would be constructed on modern lines, Lodhi said.

‘As result of these positive measures, not a single kilogram atta (flour) shortage has been reported from any area of the province during last five years rule of PTI Govt,’ he told APP. He said Food Authority setup by previous PTI Government would be strengthened to curb unhygienic food practices in bazaars, hotel and other public places and elements involved in such unlawful activities would be punished according to law. The Minister said Govt has adopted zero tolerance against corruption as this social ill make negative effects in all socio-economic sectors of life. He said corruption has been eliminated in food department and good governance was ensured.

Lodhi said construction of dams was imperative for bolstering agriculture sector vital to ensure autarky in food. With construction of dams and water reservoirs, he said a large chunk of infertile land in southern districts would be irrigated inevitable to get self-sufficiency in food. ‘The water table has plunged in most areas of KP and if dams were not constructed not only agriculture and industrial sectors but people would be largely affected besides mass exodus from villages to urban areas and hilly areas.’—APP

