KP spent billions on tourism uplift: Ghani

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday said that from last few years PTI government has started development of the tourism in the province and has also spent billions of rupees to provide better services to the tourists. He said this while talking to the media after the inauguration of the Fawara chowck here on Monday.

Mushtaq Ghani stated that Abbottabad beautification project worth one billion rupees is underway where most of the schemes have been completed while work on some are under progress. He said that all roads in the city are being reconstructed and under Abbottabad Beautification Renovation Project of eight chowcks were started whereas Fawara Chowck, Shaheen Chowck, Degree College Chowck, Khushal Chowck and Band Khoh Chowk renovation has been completed, the construction of museum worth 60 million rupees is also in final phase.

The speaker giving the further details of Abbottabad Beautification Project said that Shimla Hill Park is near to completion and Jail Park has been completed while renovation of Eid Ghah is also under progress. Talking about the Dhamtoor Langra bypass he said that government has approved this project and initial work has also been started, developmental projects of Ilyasi Mosque and Harnoo are in the planning phase.

