KP speeds up work on new livestock policy

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed substantial increase in meat production by producing 580.410 ton meat during 2016-17 due to goal-oriented policies of PTI Govt, which strengthened livestock sector in the province.

Dr Aasal Khan, Project Director, Livestock Planning and Economic Development, Livestock Department told on Friday that meat and milk production have registered remarkable increase in the province where meat production stands at 580.410 ton and milk’s at 5.896 million tons during 2016-17.

“The livestock sector provides food services to more than 30.52 million people of which 82pc are rural dwellers having great dependence on agriculture and livestock,” he said.

Dr Aasal said farmers with 1-4 animals, cover around 70pc livestock population while only 3pc is in peri-urban commercial farms with over 30 animals each, adding over 60pc of goat population are kept in flocks of less than 30animals and 40pc sheep in units of 50 to 350 animals respectively.

The international concept and demand of halal food has blended the meat market most favourably to countries like Pakistan having four percent growth in its livestock population,’ he said.

Vast rangelands are available in KP suited for livestock grazing and this potential need to be tapped to increase milk and meat production in next five years.

He said great opportunities are available for entrepreneurs, businessmen, farmers and people to enter into halal food market and earned valuable foreign exchange for themselves viz a viz the country.

“The livestock reared in KP is mostly originally grown that produced quality meat with unique taste and flavor and that is why we can have sizable share in the international market for halal meat provided that the established standards of production and processing are followed.”

He said “a big halal market is awaiting exporters of KP to avail this key opportunity and generate thousands of jobs for people besides earning valuable foreign exchange.

Dr Aasal said the Department has launched an inclusive conservation programme to save rare breed of endangered Azakheli buffaloes in Swat district.

