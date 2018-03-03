KP speaker served contempt notice over failure to swear Baldev in as MPA

PESHAWAR : The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued contempt notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker for flouting its order with regard to administering oath to MPA-elect Baldev Kumar.

Justice Ikramullah Khan of the high court directed the speaker and the provincial government to submit their respective response to the notice, spelling out why the court order was disobeyed.

He warned that if he didn’t find their response satisfactory enough, he would suspend the Senate elections in KP.

The Senate elections are scheduled to be held on March 3 (tomorrow).

During the hearing, the judge observed that the court had not just ordered production of Baldev in the assembly session but to be sworn in as a member of the K-P assembly.

Earlier, when the session of the provincial assembly began today, the opposition and the treasury members staged a walk out in protest against Baldev.

As a result, the speaker had to adjourn the session for indefinite period over lack of quorum.

PTI lawmaker Mehmood Khan said they will not allow Baldev Kumar to take oath. His taking oath as a member of the legislature would set a wrong precedent in the country, he added.

Baldev has been behind bars for his alleged involvement in the murder of former advisor to chief minister Sardar Soran Singh near his house in district Buner.

On February 8, the PHC directed the Speaker to issue orders for production of Baldev for the assembly session to administer oath to him as an MPA of KP on a minority seat.

