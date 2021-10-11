KP Speaker seeks report on condition of Category-A hospitals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Monday held a meeting to review pace of work on development projects in Abbottabad especially up-gradation of the different hospitals to category-A.

Chairing a meeting here at Provincial Assembly Secretariat he sought details of all the hospitals up-graded to category-A and their conditions and bed capacity along with available necessary equipment.

On the occasion the Speaker was informed that purchase of necessary equipment and machines were in progress while installation of dialysis machines have almost been completed at all the up-graded hospitals.

Similarly, appointments on different posts including Neurosurgeon, Psychiatrists, Anesthetists and human resource have been initiated.—APP