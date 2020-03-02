KP Speaker pays testing travel in BRT

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Monday paid a testing travel along with children and officials of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and inspected development work there. The speaker intermingled with school students and interacted with them. The PA speaker told media that 99.9 percent work on BRT project has been completed and would be opened for general public within 45 days to provide state-of-the art communication facilities to hundreds of thousands of passengers. Later, the speaker inaugurated spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling under Green Pakistan campaign at Phase-III Chowk Hayatabad.