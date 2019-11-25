KP Speaker clarifies

Abdul Khaliq

Abbotabad

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Speaker KP assembly through his video message has clarified the rumours that he is either vying or making any effort to become Chief Minister of KP to replace the Chief Minister KPK Mahmoud Khan as it is appearing in social media and also appeared in local newspaper. The news and story is baseless and had asked his well wishers and followers to delete the posts from wherever posted as he had good working relations and as per video message released to media from Ghani Bagh on Sunday, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has reminded this voters and supports that post of Speaker is as important as Chief Minister and he has good working relations with the CM as is third important post in KPK after Governor and Chief Minister.