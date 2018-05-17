KP smuggler arrested

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The Sukheki police have dramatically nabbed a notorious smuggler of KP near Tawailywali village and have seized 12300 gram chars hidden under the seats of his car.

According to police source, the accused, who was later identified as Shahid Khan son of Rustam Khan Patha of Charsada, was attempting to smuggle the drugs in the area. When he was on way to some villages, the police intercepted his without number plate car on Jhang Branch canal and during search recovered 12300 gram chars from the vehicle. The police have arrested the accused and impounded the vehicle. A case under Anti-Narcotic Act has been registered against the accused accordingly.