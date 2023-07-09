The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday issued the schedule of by-election of local bodies in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification, the polling will be held on August 27 across KP, while the candidates will be able to submit their

nomination papers for the LG polls till July 19. The election tribunal will publish final list of candidates on August 2 while the results of LG polls would be announced on August 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had won the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held in April this year. In the second phase, voting was held in 65 tehsils in 18 districts of the provinces. The party clinched victory on 32 seats.